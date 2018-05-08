St Helens shooting victim was 'fixer' who helped Steven Gerrard

A man killed in a shooting in St Helens was said to be an underworld enforcer who helped former footballer Steven Gerrard.



John Kinsella, 53, from Rainhill, died after being shot at St Helens Linkway, in Rainhill Stoops, at around 7am on Saturday.

It has now been reported by the BBC that Mr Kinsella saved former footballer Steven Gerrard from a gangster.

During a 2008 trial, Mr Gerrard's father said in a letter that Mr Kinsella stopped a gangster from threatening his son.

Paul Gerrard described Mr Kinsella as a "fixer" who had intervened when the gangster, known as The Psycho, had threatened to shoot his son in the legs in 2001.

The BBC also reported that Mr Kinsella was convicted of taking household goods in a raid at a haulage yard in Grantham, Lincolnshire in 2006.

He absconded from a 2008 trial by walking out of the court during a lunch break and he was arrested again 10 months later.

Police are continuing to investigate the shooting and are appealing for anyone with information to call them on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.