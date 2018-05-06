St Helens shooting victim named by police

The victim of a shooting in St Helens has been named by police.



Officers were called to St Helens Linkway, Rainhill Stoops at around 7am after receiving reports that a man had received injuries consistent with a shooting.

Following a Home Office post mortem, the victim has been formally identified as 53 year old John Kinsella, from the Rainhill area.

Police are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Detective Superintendent Lee Turner said: “We’re continuing to appeal to any member of the public or driver that used that slip road this morning between 6.30-7.30am, who may have dash cam footage or remembers seeing someone acting suspiciously to get in contact by calling our Major Crime Unit on: 0151 777 8618.

“The offender is reported to have been around 6ft tall, of slim build and wearing dark clothing and a high vis jacket. He is also believed to have been riding a mountain bike. If you saw someone matching this description around the time or area of the incident, please get in touch. Alternatively, if you have any other information that you believe could help with our investigations, please get in contact on 101 or in an emergency, call 999.”

Anyone who was in or around the area of Rainhill Stoops this morning and saw someone acting suspiciously, is urged to get in contact on 101 or by contacting our social media desk @MerPolCC. However small, every bit of information is needed to help bring the offender to justice.

You can also contact @CrimestoppersUK anonymously on 0800 555 111.