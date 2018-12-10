St Helens schools recognised for achieving top sports award

Two St Helens primary schools are celebrating after becoming the first in the borough to achieve the Platinum School Games Mark award.



Awarded to schools that show longstanding commitment to PE and school sport - as well as a consist high level of engagement in the School Games programme coordinated by St Helens Council - Bleak Hill Primary School and St Aidan’s Primary School in Billinge are two of only 352 schools nationally to receive the accolade.

Read more>>> Teenager in hospital after being beaten up by bouncers in Manchester plays for St Helens RL club



In recognition of their fine achievements, pupils and staff from both schools were invited in to St Helens Town Hall recently where they had the opportunity to show off their certificates to the Mayor and Mayoress of St Helens, Councillor Pat Ireland and Lynn Glover, in the Mayor’s Parlour - with St Helens Council’s portfolio holders for leisure services and education, Councillor Anthony Burns and Joe Pearson, also among those in attendance.



Last year saw the highest number of successful applications for the School Games Mark across the borough since the award was introduced in 2012/13 with a total of 37 primary, secondary and special schools going onto gain the School Games Mark which is awarded in four different categories of platinum, gold, silver and bronze.



As well as Bleak Hill and St Aidan’s scooping platinum, 17 schools have won gold status; 13 silver - while five schools have been presented with the bronze award.



Sports Development Officer, Danny Bacon, said: “‘The awarding of the Platinum School Games Mark to Bleak Hill and St Aidan’s is testament to the hard work of their PE leads, Rob Morley and Stephen Moore, as well as the support that they receive from senior leadership staff and their fellow colleagues. The vast number and wide range of opportunities that they provide for their pupils to take part in sport and physical activity fully justifies the award.”



Councillor Anthony Burns, portfolio holder for Community Based & Focused Services, added: “It is testament to the longstanding commitment of the schools involved in the School Games programme delivered by Sports Development that Bleak Hill and St Aidan’s are the first schools in the borough to be successful in achieving the Platinum School Games Mark.



“The number of opportunities provided to schools in the borough by the School Games team continues to grow and I look forward to seeing the number of schools in the town achieving the School Games Mark increase further. Huge credit must be given to the hard working staff of each school who have passionately engaged with the programme and encouraged their students to take part. Well done to all involved. ”





If you would like to get your school involved in the School Games programme to be in with a chance of securing a School Games Mark award, please email dannybacon@sthelens.gov.uk