St Helens schools celebrates awards success

St Helens schools have been honoured at the prestigious Educate Awards ceremony.

Nearly 600 guests gathered for the Educate Awards ceremony held at the Liverpool Anglican Cathedral, hosted by broadcaster Simon ‘Rossie’ Ross.

District CoE staff with their award

The awards, in partnership with Copyrite Systems and Ricoh, is now in its sixth year and is the biggest celebration of education in the North West.

On the night, 21 awards were handed out to schools in the Liverpool City Region, Lancashire and Cheshire.

The opening act was a 300-strong Super Choir led by musical director Steve Cook from Formby High School. Participating schools included Formby High School; Freshfield Primary School; Redgate Primary School; Saughall All Saints CofE Primary School; St Anne Stanley Primary School and Valewood Primary School.

Guests were also treated to music from St John Rigby College students; a special performance of Beauty and the Beast Jr by Archbishop Blanch School; a fashion show by Holly Lodge Girls’ College and a spoken word performance by five students from The Hollins Technology College.

Two St Helens schools were among the winners on the night. The District CofE Primary School in Newton-le-Willows won the Innovative and Creative Literacy award.

Its pioneering ‘Reading is STEMsational’ project set out to develop boys’ reading with a focus on STEM subjects. The impact of the project has been vast – 77 per cent of Key Stage 2 boys reported that STEM year has encouraged them to read more.

It is a second time the school has picked up this award, as it won it back in 2015. In addition, The District CofE Primary School was also named the runner-up for this year’s STEM Project of the Year category.

Rainford High was awarded for its Outstanding Commitment to Sport in Secondary School. The academy has been shortlisted for this particular category for the past five years.

Rainford has taken part in over 200 fixtures during 2017 and has achieved significant team success in football, athletics, basketball, rugby and netball.

The school also has a number of highly successful individuals including Jacob Kelly, who has just made the GB tumbling team.

Kim O’Brien, founder of the Educate Awards, says: “The Educate Awards is an opportunity to shine a spotlight on the teaching profession and say thank you to the remarkable individuals who improve the life chances of our children.

“We are proud to host this event which champions the creativity, diversity and dedication of teachers, school support stars, schools and colleges in the Liverpool City Region, Cheshire and Lancashire. Congratulations to all the winners, runners-up and shortlisted schools.”

The winners were chosen by an esteemed judging panel which includes Michelle Dow, managing director of All About STEM; James Tartt, Merseyside track athlete and architect; Radio City breakfast host Leanne Campbell; Councillor Gary Millar, assistant mayor & mayoral lead for business & international trade; Chris Walker, regional managing editor of Trinity Mirror North West and North Wales; Lesley Martin-Wright, chief executive of Knowsley Chamber; Fiona Barnet, director of The Foundry Agency; Andrew Pimbley of Wirral’s Claremont Farm; Sue Cronin, head of teacher education at Liverpool Hope University and the education team at the respected Everyman and Playhouse Theatres.

