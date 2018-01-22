St Helens school disputes loss claim and says it will make a surplus

A strife-hit St Helens school says it is projected to make an “in-year financial surplus”.

Education chiefs spoke out after fears were raised that Rainhill High School would make a loss due, in part, to a number of settlement payments made to disgruntled ex-staff members.

Staff went on strike last year story here and hit the headlines after publishing a newsletter featuring a pupil making an “Isis salute” story here.

But in a joint statement, St Helens Council and Rainhill Learning Village Multi Academy Trust, which runs the school, disputed those concerns about any financial loss.

A spokesman said: “Rainhill Learning Village Multi Academy Trust is pleased to report that, thanks to the school’s robust financial management and prudent planning, it is projecting an in-year financial surplus as opposed to any alleged losses.

“Any arrangements surrounding settlements payments are undertaken in consultation with its HR providers at St Helens Council and are in line with the regulations set out within the Academies Financial Handbook.

“Any such arrangements are made with full consideration of the school’s financial position to ensure that there is no financial detriment.”

In-year financial surplus refers to the trust projecting that it will balance its books by the end of its financial year, which is the last day in August. It will also make a small contribution to its reserve contingency fund, a council spokesman said.

The statement also disputed concerns about the recent retirement of some school governors.

The spokesman went on: “Rainhill is fortunate to have a highly dedicated, supportive and professional team of Governors. All schools experience changes in their governing body as a result of volunteers juggling the demands of their own lives with their desire to serve their local school.

“The recent retirement of the Chair of Trustees was celebrated at the school’s Presentation Evening after 18 years long service and two parent Governors have resigned as their children no longer attend the school. We are delighted to have appointed two new Governors and a Trustee to replace them, all of whom bring extensive professional expertise to the School and Trust.

“There is no connection between the above and the recent staff survey conducted on behalf of the Trustees of the school by St Helens Council.”