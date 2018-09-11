St Helens rugby players have health check

Saints' stars and coaches took a break from the pitch to help raise awareness of one of the biggest risk factors for stroke.



More than half of all strokes are caused by high blood pressure, yet it is estimated that more than five million people in the UK do not realise they have the condition.

Coach Paul Wellens has his blood pressure checked

Players and coaches from St Helens RFC had blood pressures tests at the Totally Wicked Stadium in an initiative with the Stroke Association to raise awareness of the importance of getting tested.

Stroke Association support co-ordinator Marie Powner said: “High blood pressure normally doesn’t have any symptoms and it’s much more common than people think. That’s why we urge as many people as possible have theirs checked at their nearest Know Your Blood Pressure event. It’s quick and easy and it could save your life.

"We’re really grateful to Saints RLFC for helping us to raise awareness.”

Find the nearest event here or visit the Stroke Association's website for more information about stroke.