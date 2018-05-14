St Helens RFC launches fan loyalty initiative

St.Helens R.F.C. is rewarding its fan base with the launch of a new loyalty initiative



To deliver this, the club has announced a new partnership with the UK’s largest operator of sports-based rewards programmes, Rewards4.

Created specifically to help save rugby league fans money, the Rewards4Rugby League programme will be the first time Saints have been able to reward fans for spend outside of the club.

The programme will allow fans to collect valuable points on their everyday spending with more than 4,500 Rewards4 partners. Points can be redeemed against the club’s match tickets, season tickets and merchandise.

Dave Hutchinson, St.Helens R.F.C. General Manager, commented: “Quality and entertainment is at the heart of what we do. It is our intent to deliver world class experiences to our fans, from the finest players to the top purpose-built rugby league stadium in the UK.

“This new announcement will allow us to step up our offering, delivering the best sports-based rewards programme to our fans, rewarding their loyalty and helping them save money from purchases they are already making.

“It’s so simple to integrate Rewards4’s award-winning platform into our Membership programme and the fact that it’s free for both us and our fans meant there were no barriers to entry. We can also benefit from Rewards4’s proven expertise in running these programmes, not only in rugby league but in racing, golf and cricket.”

Rewards4 announced its move into rugby league in January 2018. This followed the success of the Rewards4Racing programme, which helped racegoers save money on more than £6 million worth of ticket sales with the programme’s racecourse partners in 2017. The Rewards4Racing programme won the silver award for the Best Fan Engagement programme at the Sports Business Awards 2017.

Ian Lancaster, director and co-founder of Rewards4, concluded: “We are focused on providing fans with opportunities to save money as well as rewards that deliver unforgettable memories. It’s exciting to use our knowledge and expertise gained in other sports to benefit rugby league fans.

“Partnering with a club such as St Helens demonstrates the huge appetite clubs have for rewarding devoted fans with loyalty programmes that are simple to understand and use and benefit everyone.

“We’re confident St Helens fans will love collecting their Rewards4Rugby League points which will help them create even more memories at the Totally Wicked Stadium.”