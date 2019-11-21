St Helens residents win Postcode Lottery ... again!

St Helens is quickly becoming the luckiest place for People’s Postcode Lottery players, as 23 residents scooped £1,000 thanks to their postcode.



This brings the total amount won in the area to £11.9 million in just over two years.

The win comes after WA9 5PP was drawn as a winner today (Thursday, November 212019).

Incredibly, the same postcode saw five players win £214,285 per ticket in August 2017, with four of the five winning another £1,000 today.

With an additional 18 people winning this time around, it’s safe to say the luck is rubbing off in Norton Grove.

St Helens has had its fair share of good news recently. Residents have shared a £3 million prize pot three times in the past two years, with locals taking away cheques for £166,666, £333,332 and even £428,570.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador, Judie McCourt said: “I can’t believe how many times I have been to St Helens in the past few years, I think I should move here given how lucky the area seems to be! A big congratulations to our winners today. I’m sure they’ll enjoy the money, especially with Christmas around the corner!”

A minimum of 32% of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have helped raise more than £486 million to date for good causes across Great Britain and internationally.

This draw was promoted on behalf of Friends of the Earth, which has received over £7.2 million in funding thanks to players. This support helps the charity campaign for environmental and social causes around the world.

For more information on People’s Postcode Lottery, please visit www.postcodelottery.co.uk or Facebook and Twitter.