St Helens residents to share £3m Postcode Lottery win

It will be a September to remember for the St Helens community, as postcode sector WA11 7 has been drawn as the winner of People’s Postcode Lottery’s September £3 million prize.

Everyone who plays with a ticket in the sector will win a share of the prize pot.

The lucky neighbours will find out exactly how much they’ve won on Saturday, September 28, when People’s Postcode Lottery ambassadors Judie McCourt and Danyl Johnson will be knocking on doors to present winners with their cheques.

Prizes will vary depending on how many tickets players have, and if they’re in the full winning postcode. Those in the full winning postcode will take home the largest share of the prize pot.

It’s third time lucky for the St Helens area, with locals in WA9 5PP winning the £3 million monthly prize in August 2017, and WA10 6DZ residents scooping the same prize in December last year.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt said: “Wow – I can’t believe we’re back in St Helens for the third time in two years!

"I can’t wait to meet all our lucky winners this time around. Good luck to everyone in the winning sector and we will see you soon!”

With a minimum of 32 per cent of every ticket going to charity, players have raised over £474 million for thousands of charities and good causes to date.

"The Postcode Millions draw will be held on behalf of Postcode Dream Trust, which gives organisations the chance to deliver the project they have always dreamed of, but never had the opportunity to bring to life.

Local good causes have benefitted from player support too. Earlier this year, Four Estates received £18,188 to run music classes with young people with mental health issues. The project is designed to help them overcome anxiety and depression as well as improve their communication and engagement skills.

To find out more, visit www.postcodelottery.co.uk.