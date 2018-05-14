St Helens residents invited to take up community learning

Council bosses are encouraging the borough's adults to take up new classes which help deal with anxiety, depression and confidence.



One in four people will experience a mental health problem at some point in their lives; money worries, caring responsibilities, work and relationship problems, unemployment, illness and loneliness can increase the risk of developing depression and anxiety.

St Helens Adult and Community Learning (ACL) understand that the road to achieving your ambitions is different for each individual, and can vary due to health and wellbeing. With that in mind, the ‘good’ Ofsted-rated further education and skills service has developed a unique package of courses and support to help and guide you every step of the way.

Taking part in learning can help you to:



· Improve confidence and self esteem

· Reduce anxiety and depression

· Become more independent

· Return to employment, further training or volunteering



Why is St Helens ACL the right choice for you?



· Before committing to a course you’ll receive clear and impartial information that will help you make informed choices about learning and work.

· Small class sizes mean you’ll receive plenty of support from your tutor.

· You’ll have regular reviews of your progress to make sure you’re always on track.

· At the end of your course, you’ll be given impartial advice to help you decide on your next step, whether that will be with ACL or one of their partners.



If you are not sure which path you want to take, or you don’t feel ready to enrol on a longer course, don’t worry… the team will provide short confidence building and personal skills courses as well as a variety of vocational taster courses to help you to take that first step.

If you are interested in any of the courses above or would like information on other courses on offer, please call ACL’s Park Road Centre on 01744 677315 or 01744 677328

Alertenatively, you can contact the team at adultlearning@sthelens.gov.uk