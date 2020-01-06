St Helens residents invited to nominate good causes to receive support from Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey is offering the opportunity for a good cause in Merseyside to kick start 2020 with a £500 donation.



The home builder is inviting the community to let them know which local groups, organisations or individuals they think are deserving of a helping hand towards achieving

their New Year's goals.

Be it a contribution towards some much-needed new equipment, a personal fund-raising challenge, or anything in between, Taylor Wimpey wants to hear from you.

Residents can submit their suggestions by emailing the name of the nominee, along with a brief description of why they have been nominated, to TWNWCommunityChest@onebrandmagic.co.uk.

All nominations will need to be received by Friday, February 14 and only one email per person will be counted.

The group, organisation or individual with the most nominations will be awarded the £500 donation.

Stuart Craig, sales and marketing director at Taylor Wimpey North West, said: “We are delighted to offer the opportunity for a deserving group, organisation or individual in Merseyside to start the new year with a donation.

“We are committed to giving back to the local communities in which we’re building and hope that our support will go some way towards helping the winner of our competition to achieve

their 2020 goals. We look forward to receiving your nominations and announcing the winner."

Further Information about the competition is available online on the Taylor Wimpey Whittle Chase web page which can be found at taylorwimpey.co.uk/whittlechase.

To find out about some of the causes that Taylor Wimpey has previously supported, visit www.taylorwimey.co.uk/media-centre/news.