St Helens residents among Postcode Lottery winners yet again

Five people in St Helens are celebrating after scooping a £1,000 cash prize each thanks to their lucky postcode.



The Heward Avenue neighbours netted the windfall when WA9 3XB was announced as a Daily Prize winner with People’s Postcode Lottery today Tuesday, December 17.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Danyl Johnson sent his congratulations to the winners. He said: “What a great surprise for our winners with Christmas coming up! I hope they go out treat themselves with their winnings!”

A minimum of 32% of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised over £500 million to date for thousands of good causes in Britain and beyond.

This draw was promoted by WaterAid which has received over £11.4 million in funding from the players of People’s Postcode Lottery. It is dedicated to providing people everywhere with access to clean water, decent toilets and good hygiene.

Many good causes close to the winners have also benefitted from players support, and the next opportunity local charities will have to apply for funding will be early next year.

For more information on People’s Postcode Lottery, please visit www.postcodelottery.co.uk or Facebook and Twitter.