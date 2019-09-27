St Helens residents advised recycling centres switching to winter hours

Recycling Centres in St Helens are set to switch to their shorter winter opening hours.



From Tuesday, October 1 the centres will be open from 8am until 5pm – changing from the summer hours of 8am to 8pm.

There are three household waste recycling centres in St Helens – Ravenhead, Burtonhead Road, St. Helens; Junction Lane, Newton-le-Willows and Tasker Terrace, Rainhill.

The opening hours at Rainhill are slightlight different being Monday to Friday: 8am-5pm, Saturday: 9am-5pm and Sunday: 9am–3pm.

They are operated by resource management company Veolia on behalf of Merseyside Recycling and Waste Authority (MRWA).

Councillor Tony Concepcion, Chairperson of MRWA, said: “We shorten the hours over the winter to coincide with the darker nights over the forthcoming months.

"Merseyside householders can use the centres to recycle a host of items - from cans, car batteries and cardboard to garden waste, large plastics, scrap metal, textiles and timber, and more.”

If you’re planning to visit a recycling centre in a van or with a long trailer then you will need a permit to get in – visit www.merseysidewda.gov.uk or call 0151 236 0305.