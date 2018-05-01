St Helens resident celebrates her 100th birthday

A St Helens lady has revealed the "secret" to a long and happy life after turning 100.



Edna Roberts, who lives at Lymewood Court in Haydock, turned 100 this week, celebrating her birthday with family and friends, including a visit by the Mayor and Mayoress of St Helens, Councillor Joe Pearson and his wife Sylvia.

Edna (right) with her sister Milly

A vibrant and popular resident of Lymewood Court, Edna enjoys taking part in musical activities, particularly singing hymns, and joining in with entertainers who visit.

She also recently featured in a musical reminiscence show on Orchard Care Radio, where she spoke about her choir days.

The eldest of five siblings, Edna was born and raised in Haydock, but spent her adult life living and working in Cumbria, where she worked for Capenwray Hall Christian Conference Centre, before returning to Haydock in retirement.

Edna’s faith is a key part of her life, and she still regularly attends Church.

Edna with the Mayor and Mayoress of St Helens

During her birthday celebrations, Edna was presented with a bunch of flowers from the Mayor and Mayoress, and enjoyed showing off her telegram from the Queen to friends and family, including her sister Milly and best friend Anne. When asked what the key was to a long and happy life, she replied simply, “Trust in the Lord.”