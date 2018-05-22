St Helens remembers those killed in Manchester Arena attack

St Helens will pay a special tribute to the victims of the Manchester Arena attack on the first anniversary.



The Steve Prescott Bridge will be lit yellow and black tonight as a symbol of solidarity with the people of Manchester.

The colours represent the worker bee, a proud Manchester symbol which has become a tribute to those killed and injured at the Ariana Grande concert on May 22 last year.

St Helens Council's leader Coun Derek Long said: “This was a barbaric attack on innocent people. The heroism shown by civilians and first responders was an inspiration to us all. The fact that many of us knew of people affected and that St Helens residents were at the concert just reminds us that ours is a small interconnected world. We must find better ways of living together.



“It is important that we stand with our brothers and sisters in Manchester on the one-year anniversary of the attack - and our thoughts and prayers remain with the families and friends of those injured or who lost their lives.”