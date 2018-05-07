St Helens recycling centres extend opening hours

St Helens residents can now recycle more after household waste recycling centres extended their opening times by three hours a day.



The Recycling Centres, which are provided by Merseyside Recycling and Waste Authority (MRWA) and operated by resource management company Veolia, have now switched to summer opening hours, 8.00am until 8.00pm, seven days a week.

There are three Household Waste Recycling Centres in St Helens:

Newton-le-Willows – Junction Lane – WA12 8DN

Rainhill – Tasker Terrace, Rainhill - L35 4NX

Ravenhead – Burtonhead Road, St. Helens – WA9 5EA



Recycling centres are situated throughout Merseyside with all 14 available to use for all Merseyside householders. They accept all sorts of household materials for recycling, from batteries, cans and cardboard, through to garden clippings, glass bottles, wood, and white goods. They also accept lesser known items such as takeaway coffee cups, clothes, furniture and electrical items.

A van permit scheme is in operation at all the sites meaning if you are planning to use a van or large trailer then you will need a permit. Permits can be obtained free of charge by calling 0151 236 0305 or visiting www.merseysidewda.gov.uk.

The recycling centre are open every day of the year, except for Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.