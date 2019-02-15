St Helens recognised in tourism awards shortlist

St Helens has made its presence known after several of its star attractions were shortlisted for tourism awards.



St Helens Theatre Royal, Knowsley Safari Park and Darkstar Laser Arena have been lined up for prizes in their respective categories for The Liverpool City Region Tourism Awards.

On the back of celebrating its 20th birthday, St Helens Theatre Royal has been chosen as one of four venues for the prestigious Entertainment Venue of the Year status.

Also being recognised for its excellent work in the region, Knowsley Safari Park has been put forward for Large Visitor Attraction of the Year, among heavyweights such as Liverpool Cathedral and FACT art gallery.

Last, but by certainly no means least, is multi-level action tag centre Darkstar Laser Arena, who have been shortlisted to be named Independent Tourism Business of the Year.

Each year the judging panel for the awards sifts through the many applications to narrow down the very best in the business.

All those shortlisted will now go forward to the final judging panel ahead of the glittering awards ceremony on Thursday May 16. The panel will have the difficult task of deciding who will be crowned winners in their respective categories at the black-tie event taking place at Liverpool’s Anglican Cathedral.

There are 17 award categories this year which cover the whole industry, and include Hotel of the Year, Entertainment Venue of the Year and Best Newcomer. The previously named "Taste" award has been split into Restaurant of the Year and Café of the Year.

Peter Sandman, Head of Visitor Economy for the Liverpool City Region Local Enterprise Partnership, said: “To see so many entries come in not only shows how prestigious these awards are but also the amount of healthy competition we have across the city region – which only continues to push tourism standards up. This is confirmed through the latest figures, which show the local visitor economy is now worth over £4.5bn annually and supports over 53,500 jobs.

“Holding the event in such a stunning venue will create a very special atmosphere and make this year’s awards unmissable.”

Sponsors this year already include: ACC Liverpool, Liverpool Cathedral, Liverpool John Lennon Airport, Marketing Liverpool, Merseyrail, NatWest, Ticket Quarter, Wild Thang and Wirral Chamber of Commerce.

