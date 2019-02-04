St Helens pub gets defibrillator following campaign

A life-saving defibrillator has been installed at a pub in St Helens as part of Coun Michael Haw's "HeartBeat" campaign.

The Gerard Arms, on Dentons Green Lane, is the latest beneficiary of the push, which aims to increase the provision of the defibrillator devices across the area.

The defibrillator was paid for through donations from the local community and is sited by the main entrance to the building in a secure cabinet which can be accessed by the public 24 hours a day, 7 days a week in case of an emergency.

Staff members, user groups and pub regulars will also be trained in how to use the device by the North-West Ambulance Service (NWAS) – so there will always be someone on duty who is able to use the defibrillator.

Coun Michael Haw has been actively campaigning for defibrillators to be installed across St Helens since the death of his cousin, Chris Haw, who died aged 25 of Sudden Adult Death Syndrome (SADS).

He said: "I am delighted that a 24-hour public access defibrillator has been installed at the Gerard Arms, which will serve as an important safety asset for the local community. Medical help is not always on hand in an emergency, so having quick access to a defibrillator can make all the difference.

"A massive thank you to all those that kindly donated towards the purchase of the device and secure cabinet, it truly is appreciated."

Various other locations across Eccleston, Eccleston Park and surrounding areas have benefited from the effort, with plans in place to install defibrillators at further key locations in the future.

Mark Hayes, Manager of the Gerard Arms Public House, said: "We’re very happy to have a defibrillator installed at the Gerard Arms. The support received from the local community has been amazing, and I would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who donated towards the funding of the defibrillator device.

"Although we hope it never has to be used, the installation of the life-saving device will make it a safer place for local people.”

If anybody would like to donate towards the purchase of a defibrillator device as part of the HeartBeat campaign, then please contact Coun Michael Haw on cllrmhaw@sthelens.gov.uk or 07837 759 432.