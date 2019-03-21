St Helens projects hit jackpot as National Lottery celebrates 25 years of changing lives

New figures reveal more than £58 million of National Lottery funding has been invested in St Helens since the National Lottery began almost 25 years ago.

Thanks to National Lottery players, lives of ordinary people have been transformed in the area over the past quarter of a century.

More than 1,000 National Lottery grants have been awarded locally since 1994, helping to strengthen communities, deliver sporting success, protect the environment, unleash local creative talent and look after the elderly and those at risk.

A wide variety of local projects have received National Lottery funding over the last 25 years:

The largest grant in the St Helens was the £8.3 million for The World of Glass centre in 1997.

The first ever National Lottery grant in the area was the £86,045 awarded to Garswood Football Club for improvements to their ground and dressing rooms in 1995.

·The majority of National Lottery grants are for less than £10,000 such as the £2,679 awarded to Parr Mount Court over 50s club to run IT classes for older people living in sheltered accommodation in 2017.

Jonathan Tuchner, from the National Lottery, said: “Since its launch 25 years ago, The National Lottery has helped changed lives across the UK. This tremendous work would not be possible without those who play The National Lottery and those do extraordinary things with National Lottery funding.

"They are transforming their community every day of the week and if you know of one that deserves recognition then please nominate them for a National Lottery Award. I look forward to seeing what we can achieve together over the next 25 years.”

From today, any organisation that has received National Lottery funding, has the chance to gain nationwide acclaim by entering the 25th Birthday National Lottery Awards – the search for the UK’s favourite ever National Lottery-funded projects.

National Lottery Awards winners will receive a £10,000 cash prize and national recognition at a glittering ceremony broadcast on BBC One later in the year.

To enter your favourite project in this year’s National Lottery Awards, complete an entry form throughothe website https://www.lotterygoodcauses.org.uk/awards. Entries must be received by midnight on April 30, 2019.

To thank National Lottery players for making these achievements possible and to celebrate the massive difference The National Lottery has made – and continues to make – to lives of people across the UK, the National Lottery is working on a range of plans in the run-up to the 25th Birthday in November. Further details will be announced in due course.