St Helens police station cells to close permanently

St Helens police station’s cells will be closed permanently, it has been revealed.

The College Street station’s custody suite has been closed since August 2017 following a technical fault.

But now after a review of facilities a decision has been made to shut them permanently.

A spokesman for the Police and Crime Commissioner’s office said: “Due to a technical failure, the custody suite in St Helens has been closed for a number of months.

“During that time, Merseyside Police has conducted a review of custody arrangements across the force.

“Due to factors including the prohibitive costs of repairs, capacity, and a requirement to improve efficiency, it has been recommended that St Helens custody suite be closed permanently.

“That recommendation has been accepted by the Police and Crime Commissioner and full details will be provided on her website in due course.”