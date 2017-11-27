St Helens person killed after being hit by train

A person has died after being struck by a train at a St Helens railway station
The person, whose identity has not yet been confirmed, was pronounced dead at Lea Green station, after police responded to reports of the collision at around 1.30pm today (Wednesday).
Officers are working to establish the person's identity and to inform next of kin.
There are believed to be no suspicious circumstances surrounding the incident.
Almost Done!
Registering with St Helens Reporter means you're ok with our terms and conditions.