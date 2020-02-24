St Helens pensioner who died in bus tragedy is named

An elderly woman who died after the bus she was travelling on was forced to brake suddenly has been named.



Margaret Coates. who was aged 90 and from the Thatto Heath area of St Helens, passed away on Saturday night in hospital after suffering a head injury while on a bus on Borough Road on Saturday afternoon.

She suffered the serious head injury on an Arriva bus in Borough Road when it is believed a white van stopped in front of it at about 1.10pm on Saturday.

The woman was taken to hospital where she later died

Her family have today expressed their thanks to the people who came to Mrs Coates’s assistance on the bus and also the staff at Whiston Hospital for the “kind and sensitive” way in which they cared for her.

The van did not stop at the scene of the accident but the driver has since been traced and inquiries are ongoing.

Anyone who saw the incident is asked to send a direct message on Twitter to @MerPolCC or call police 101 or 0151 777 5747, quoting log 438 of February 22.