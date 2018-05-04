St Helens organisations can apply for £10,000 funds

The Coalfields Regeneration Trust is once again launching an investment programme giving St Helens organisations the chance to get funding of up to £10,000.



The trust is the only organisation dedicated to supporting former mining towns and villages.

The £500k annual programme gives eligible community-based organisations the opportunity to apply for up to £10,000.

In order to meet with the necessary criteria, each application must give evidence of how the funds will positively impact on the employment, skills or health of local people.

In its third year, the Coalfields Community Investment Programme has awarded more than one million pounds to community groups that deliver initiatives that provide a social impact and have a positive influence and effect on the coalfield areas throughout England.

Head of Operations (England) for the Coalfields Regeneration Trust, Andy Lock, comments: “The Coalfields Community Investment Programme has made a huge difference over the years as it allows us to redirect funding to organisations that need it most.

"There are some fantastic initiatives that in many cases deliver life changing services, but without the funds they simply wouldn’t be in a position to carry on.

“We know that our communities continue to be some of the most deprived in the country and that is why programmes like this are so important.

"We would encourage any community-based organisation in St Helens that can meet with our three priorities for action; employment, skills and health to put forward an application.”

Encouraging applications, the Coalfields Regeneration Trust has simplified the two-stage submission process over the years. In the first instance, a single form will be used to provide details about the group and what it hopes to achieve with the funds requested before a straight-forward application is completed.

For further details about the programme and the application process please visit, https://www.coalfields-regen.org.uk/what- we-do/division- missing/coalfields-community-

investment-programme- ccip-funding- support/

The Coalfields Regeneration Trust was established in 1999. Since that time more than 2m people have benefited from support delivered by the organisation.

Over 25,500 people have been supported into work, more than 5,500 jobs have been created or safeguarded, 1.3m people have received the necessary support to help improve their skills and gain qualifications and over 250,000 people have participated in activities that have improve their health.

For further details about the Coalfields Regeneration Trusts, visit: www.coalfields-regen.org.uk.