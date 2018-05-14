St Helens mum hopes for success on TV show

A St Helens mum-of-two is hoping to secure major retail orders for her invention by appearing on a new TV show.



Helen Davies will be given just 90 seconds to convince at least one member of the studio audience to buy her baby suction plate and placemat when she takes part in Channel 4's Buy It Now.

Helen Davies with her partner Lloyd and children Elora, six, and Kiera, three

If she succeeds, the 40-year-old will then present her product to a retail panel in a final bid to secure lucrative bulk orders.

The Cowley Hill Lane resident’s fate will be revealed when the episode airs on Channel 4 at 5.30pm on Thursday.

She said: "Parents tell us that they love our EasyMat Mini, which is a best-seller on Amazon UK, but all bets are off when you go on Buy It Now, as you’re at the mercy of the studio audience.

“I practised my pitch for weeks because a big retail order could be potentially life-changing not only for the future of our business, but for us as a family. Brian Conley, who presents the show, was absolutely lovely and really put me at ease, but as soon as the cameras started rolling, my nerves kicked in big time.

"I’ll be watching the show through my fingers when it airs!”

Helen’s invention is the world’s first compact and foldable suction plate, which is suitable for use at home and when travelling.

It was inspired by her youngest daughter Kiera, who had a habit of throwing her plate – and whole meals – on the floor.

She said: “I spotted a gap in the market and I felt determined to create a weaning product that would promote independent feeding.

“Like a lot of parents, we enjoy eating out with our kids in restaurants and on holiday, but we could never find a suitable plate to take with us that was easily portable and that fitted most highchair sizes. The EasyMat Mini feels really liberating, as you can prepare your child’s food in advance and take it out with you thanks to unique features that include a sealed lid, a compact design and a carry case.”

Last year, the EasyMat Mini won a BizzieBaby UK Gold Award, which is determined by outstanding parent reviews. Helen is now in talks with distributors across multiple territories as part of her mission to take her products global.

She added: “Waiting to hear our fate on Buy It Now was nail-biting.

“My partner Lloyd and our girls will be welcoming all our friends and family round to our house to watch the show together, but I’m sworn to absolute secrecy until then!”