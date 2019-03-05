St Helens man sentenced for vicious robbery of pensioner

A St Helens man has been sentenced after a pensioner was robbed in Blundellsands.



Alexander Billinge, of Lyneham, Whiston dragged a 75-year-old man to the floor before stealing his Rolex watch and wallet while making threats to physically harm him.

The vicious robbery took place in Fountain Court.

The 26-year-old, who acted with a male accomplice, admitted robbery and was sentenced to a total of seven years in prison at Liverpool Crown Court following the incident in October 2016.

Detective Constable Neil Jones said: “This was a particularly nasty robbery on an elderly man but thankfully incidents like this are very rare.

“The victim was not seriously injured but he was left visibly shaken and shocked by his ordeal.

“Considerable work went into building a case against Billinge and finally bringing him to justice. I am pleased that Billinge will now spend a considerable amount of time behind bars to reflect on his actions.

“I also hope that it means that the victim can now move on with his life and finally put this upsetting ordeal behind him.”

In a personal statement shared with the court the victim said: “I was very shaken by what happened and have been extremely cautious ever since.

“I was putting my car away one day and the leaves behind me just rustled and I nearly jumped out of my skin. It has made me nervous but I hope that will go away.

“Before this happened I didn’t feel nervous about anything.”