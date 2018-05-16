St Helens man sentenced for stabbing his friend

A man has been detained in hospital after admitting killing his friend in St Helens in a "tragic incident".



Paul Largan, 35, of Birchfield Street, Thatto Heath, pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of 46-year-old Jason Paul Gregory, from St Helens.

The sentencing was carried out at Liverpool Crown Court

He was sentenced today at Liverpool Crown Court and was detained in hospital under section 37 of the Mental Health Act

Police were called to a house on Napier Close at around 8.40pm on July 2 to a report a man had sustained a stab wound to the chest.

The emergency services attended and he was taken to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Largan was arrested shortly afterwards and later charged in connection with his death.

A Home Office post-mortem examination established Mr Gregory had died as a result of a single stab wound to the chest.

Det Ch Insp Chris Sephton said: "We note court's decision today and on behalf of Merseyside Police I would like to offer my sincere condolences to Jason’s family.

"I hope that the conclusion of this case today will bring some closure for them all.

"This was a wholly tragic incident involving two men who were friends and from my dealings with the family and friends of Jason I know he is very sadly missed.

“This case goes to show that if you carry a knife you are putting yourself and others at serious risk, and if you use it even once to assault someone it can end in tragedy.

"I would like take this opportunity to thank the investigation team for their commitment and tenacity in preparing this case for court and Crown Prosecution Service staff, who have provided support in this investigation."