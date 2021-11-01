St Helens man identified as stabbing victim

Jordan Brophy. Pic courtesy of Merseyside Police

Jordan Brophy, 31, was killed in Halewood on Friday night, October 29.

Mt Brophy died in in hospital on Friday evening, after being found with stab wounds in Beechwood Avenue.

His family are being supported by specially trained officers.

Six people have been arrested in connection with his death.

A 26 year-old man has been released on bail pending further enquiries. A 33 year-old man has been released with no further action taken.

Four people remain in custody.

Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

Merseyside Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward. A spokesman said: "Please contact our social media desk on Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ with any information, quoting reference 21000752630.