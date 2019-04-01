St Helens man dies, 29, in motorbike crash

Police are appealing for witnesses to a crash which killed a St Helens man.

Cheshire Police officers have appealed for anyone who may have seen a fatal collision on the A50 in Knutsford on Thursday evening (March 28).

The collision, between a car and a motorcyclist, happened at 6.24pm on Manchester Road next to the Cottons Hotel.

The motorcyclist, a 29-year-old man from St Helens died at the scene.

The collision was between a silver Mercedes C220 and a blue and black Suzuki GSXR motorbike.

Sergeant Andrew Dennison said: “We are looking to speak to anyone who might have seen the incident itself or either vehicle just before the collision.

“If you have any information about the incident then please call Cheshire Police on 101, quoting incident number IML 359362, or send information via our website on https://www.cheshire.police.uk/contact/general-enquiries/“