St Helens Library Service launches Reading Well for Children collection

To mark Children’s Mental Health Week (February 2-9) St Helens Library Service is launching a new range of books to support the wellbeing of young people in the borough aged between seven-11.

Reading Well for Children - delivered by the Reading Agency - is a book list made up of a number of titles that have been chosen and endorsed by leading health professionals - co-produced with children and families - that provide information, advice and support for coping with feelings, daily life - and getting through a tough time.

Book collections will be held at Newton-le-Willows, Eccleston and Rainhill libraries, along with some titles available for free through digital e-book service, BorrowBox - while books will also be available to reserve at other library branches for a small fee.

St Helens Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Health, Leisure & Libraries, Councillor Anthony Burns, said: “It’s no secret that reading broadens the mind, and there’s huge evidence to suggest that it really can support mental health and wellbeing.

"So I’m delighted our award-winning library service is offering this scheme to support our children and young people here in St Helens borough.

"You will always get a warm welcome in our libraries and we would love you to join, which is a quick and easy free process.

“Simply call in to any library, complete a form and show one proof of ID containing your name and address, with children under the age of 16 will needing a parent or carer’s agreement to join the library.”

More information on Reading Well for Children can be found at your local library.

Alternatively you can call 01744 676954 or contact the Library Service online by visiting sthelens.gov.uk/libraries or via email - libraries@sthelens.gov.uk.

