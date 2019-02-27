St Helens library service encourages more residents to sign up for library cards

St Helens Libraries Service is launching a month-long membership campaign to encourage residents to sign up to the library service.



It is now easier than ever to become a member of your local library. Complete a membership form and show one form of identification that contains your name and address and you will be given one of the newly designed library cards that will help you discover, explore and imagine the world of reading, culture, wellbeing and creativity.



There are so many things you can do with your library card including:

Borrowing books, eBooks and eAudio

Browsing online magazines and comics (including Marvel comics)

24 hour access to your library account using the library app

WiFi in all St Helens Libraries

Using library computers

Search trusted information resources

Book and view local archives

Research your family tree using Ancestry.com and Findmypast.com

Purchase discounted tickets for Cultural Hubs event

Customers who register with St Helens Library Service during March will also be entered into a draw to win a fantastic prize of books and other goodies.



Library staff will be available in Church Square on Tuesday March 19m from 10am -3pm to provide information about your local library and enable you to sign up instantly. Why not pop along and find out all about the service.



St Helens Council’s Cabinet Member for Community Based and Focused Services, Councillor Anthony Burns, said: “St Helens libraries are vibrant spaces with a fantastic selection of books and a wide programme of events for all ages. Looking at the list of features your library membership brings, there is so much you can benefit from. Sign up today!”



For more information please visit www.sthelens.gov.uk/libraries or follow us on social media:



Twitter and Facebook @STHLibraries



Instagram @sthlibrariesandarts