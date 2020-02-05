St Helens leisure centre manager Ben hails council's apprenticeship programme

With this week marking National Apprenticeship Week (February 3-7) St Helens Council is shining a light on the success stories of local people accessing work through the programme which benefits thousands of organisations and businesses right across the country.



The council has taken great strides to improve its apprenticeship programme offer to existing staff and young people aged between 16-19 years of age, living in St Helens.

Ben Roberts - who took on an apprenticeship with St Helens Council’s Go Active leisure service - is one of many local people reaping the rewards.

“I started my apprenticeship journey back in 2012 when I was at college. I did a year at sixth form and didn’t like it that much, so I decided to get an apprenticeship with the council,” said Ben 25, from Thatto Heath.

“That started as national pool lifeguard qualification and a level two gym instructor qualification - and from there I’ve worked my way up all the way through to becoming a duty manager.”

Based at the council-operated Queens Park Leisure and Fitness Centre on Boundary Road, Ben – whose day to day job now sees him running the centre and looking after a team of staff - looks back on his apprenticeship as a brilliant move and wouldn’t hesitate to recommend.

“I couldn’t recommend an apprenticeship high enough. It’s got me where I am today with all the training I’ve had and all the qualifications it has gave me.

“It sets you off from the bottom, all the way to the top like I am now.

“Hopefully there’s a lot more to come, but it all started with the apprenticeship programme back in 2012,” he said.

Apprenticeships benefit employers and individuals, and by boosting the skills of the workforce they help to improve the country’s economic productivity.

More than 100,000 employers currently offer apprenticeships, which also help to grow talent among existing staff, and allow employees to upskill on their own terms, improving personal and customer satisfaction.

Could you or someone you know benefit from a great apprenticeship? St Helens Council is looking for more young people to take up training and work experience in areas such as business administration, health & social care and leisure. View current vacancies at www.sthelens.gov.uk/jobs-careers

You’ll have the chance to gain valuable real-world work experience and a wide range of transferable skills, comprehensive on and off the job training and the possibility of further opportunities, while many apprentices go on to gain full-time permanent roles.

Support is key, so apprentices are assigned a workplace mentor and will have regular reviews with the work-based learning coordinator.

To find out more, contact Julie O'Neill on 01744 676947.