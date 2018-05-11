St Helens hospice receives £20,000 boost

Bereavement support services in St Helens will be extended thanks to a £20,000 grant.



West Lancashire Freemasons is giving the funding to Willowbrook Hospice, in Prescot, to extend and develop pre and post-bereavement support services.

The Masonic Charitable Foundation, in partnership with Hospice UK, invited bids for funding from hospices wishing to expand the support they offer for bereaved families and individuals.

Applications were received from 90 hospices throughout England.

The money will be used to develop a new service called Willowbrook Connections, which will support people whose loved ones have had or are receiving specialist palliative care across St Helens or Knowsley.

This could be at the hospice, through Whiston palliative care team or palliative services in the community.

Janet Barlow, family support therapist at Willowbrook, said: “We are extremely grateful to receive a £20,000 grant from the Masonic Charitable Foundation which will enable us to extend and develop our current services so that we’re able to support even more local people, including children and young people, both pre and post-bereavement.”

Leslie Newman, West Lancashire Freemasons’ group charity steward, said: “The Masonic Charitable Foundation has awarded this grant to Willowbrook Hospice in recognition and support of the work they do in the communities of St Helens and Knowsley.

"This is the largest grant we have ever made to a hospice and shows the Masonic Charitable Foundation and Willowbrook Hospice working together for and on behalf of our community.”