St Helens girl,9, braves the shave to raise hundreds for hospice

A nine-year-od girl has raised hundreds of pounds for Willowbrook Hospice by having her long locks chopped off.

Abbie Birch raised more than £330 for the hospice in memory of her aunty Kerrie, who the hospice cared for before she lost her brave battle against ovarian cancer in May 2011. She was just 24 years old.

Abbie Birch says goodbye to her long locks

Abbie's proud dad Paul said: "I can't praise the staff and volunteers at Willowbrook Hospice enough for the way they looked after Kerrie and the rest of our family. Nothing was ever too much trouble and the team at Willowbrook did everything they could to make the last few weeks of her life as happy and as comfortable as possible."

He added: "Abbie was only a baby when we lost Kerrie but she was the apple of her eye. She loved 'the bones' of her. We've always kept the memory of Kerrie alive but it was Abbie who made the decision that she wanted to have her hair cut to help raise money for Willowbrook."

Abbie had been growing her hair for several months, and it was at waist-length by the time she had it trimmed down to a trendy new bob at local salon Dream Tan.

Paul said: "We're so proud of her and what she's achieved. Kerrie's favourite saying was 'it's amazing'. And that's exactly what Abbie is... amazing!"

Abbie, who attends Sutton Oak Primary School, also donated her hair to the Little Princess Trust, which makes wigs for children with cancer.

To support Abbie in her fund-raising for Willowbrook Hospice, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/abbiebirch