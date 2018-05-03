St Helens furnishing firm expands into education sector

A St Helens based-contract furnishings specialist has bolstered its team as it looks to expand its footprint in the education sector.



Ena Shaw Contract has brought contract sales manager Stephen Millward on board to take a lead role in propelling its offering for schools, colleges and universities.

The appointment comes as the family-run company expands its ‘turnkey’ service further for clients in the education sector.

Operating from its 100,000 sq ft factory, Ena Shaw Contract have always specialised in the design, manufacture and installation of contract soft furnishings across a number of sectors, including healthcare, housing, hospitality and education.

Now, the company is expanding its retail furniture, flooring and lighting division to include contract ranges, so that customers can access a full turnkey service for all furniture, fixtures and other equipment (FF&E) products.

Having previously worked as Contract Sales Manager at Top Brass Furniture, Stephen joins Ena Shaw Contract with over 20 years’ experience in the furnishings industry. He has also had roles with brands such as White Leaf Furniture, David Phillips and Peel Mount.

Stephen said: “The quality of student accommodation and, indeed, the quality of the facility buildings are constantly evolving, with students seeing them as major factors when deciding where to go for their higher education.

“As such, universities need to keep their fingers firmly on the pulse when it comes to new trends and designs, all the while having budget at front of mind. Ena Shaw Contract has already had vast experience within the education sector and I’m looking forward to helping to take the turnkey service to the next level.”

As part of its continued growth in the education arena, Ena Shaw Contract has been accepted into the North West Universities Purchasing Consortium (NWUPC) for soft furnishings for a second time, meaning it is one of only a handful of preferred suppliers for projects across the country.

Stuart Taylor, director at Ena Shaw Contract, said: “Welcoming Stephen to our team signals an exciting time for us as we plough our energy into expanding within the education sector and further developing our turnkey service. Being accepted onto the NWUPC means we’re effectively one of few go-to suppliers for universities across the country and we’re looking forward to taking our expertise one step further.

For further information about Ena Shaw Contract, visit www.enashawcontract.co.uk.