St Helens Freeview watchers warned they may need to retune TV equipment

Freeview viewers across Liverpool, Manchester, Lancashire, Cheshire and North Staffordshire may need to retune their TV equipment in the coming weeks to continue watching their favourite shows.



Freeview channels are moving to new airwaves to allow for the future development of new mobile broadband services.

Following a decision by the UK Government, transmitters are being updated region by region as part of a major engineering programme being carried out between now and mid-

2020.

The final required changes in the region will take place in two stages on February 20 and April.22.

On February 20, engineering work will take place at the Winter Hill transmitter in the early hours and Freeview channels will be subject to disruption until 10am.

After this, any viewers receiving their TV signal from here who find they are missing channels, including BBC One on button 1, can retune.

Other channels including ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 will move to new airwaves on April 22.

Services from some small local relays will also be subject to disruption until late afternoon on this date. Satellite and cable TV are not affected.

Around 2.7m homes are served by the affected transmitters. Freeview will be running an information campaign to prepare people for the change, including advertising and on-screen

messages.

The work follows the successful completion of previous updates at Winter Hill in 2018 and 2019.

Retuning should be straightforward and some TV equipment will retune automatically. Some older aerials may need to be replaced to continue receiving all channels. Viewers may be eligible for free in-home support, including aerial work if needed.

Kate Macefield, Project Director, said: ‘Retuning usually only takes a few minutes but if anyone is unsure of what to do there’ll be plenty of help available on our website and from our advice line team. If this doesn’t bring your channels back to their usual spot then do get in touch as soon as possible – we don’t want anyone to miss out on their favourite Freeview programmes.’

Anyone who needs advice, or who finds they are still missing services after retuning, can visit the Freeview website at www.freeview.co.uk/tvchanges or contact the Freeview Advice Line free on 0808 100 0288.

Further information is available online at www.freeview.co.uk/tvchanges