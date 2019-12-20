St Helens fishing competition reels in cash for for hospice

Members of St Helens Angling Club in conjunction with St Helens Tackle & Bait cast the net out wide, as they raised a whopping £2,100 for Willowbrook Hospice at their annual fishing competition and raffle.



Organiser Paul Platt is a keen fisherman himself and said: “Willowbrook is an such a special place and a lot of people I know have had somebody who’s been touched by the care at Willowbrook, including one of my best friends who sadly lost his sister there last year.”

Sue McGuire, fund-raising assistant at Willowbrook said: “We are extremely grateful to Paul, St Helens Tackle & Bait and the members of St Helens Angling Club for raising such a fantastic amount of money to help us to continue to care and support our patients and their families.

"Without the generosity of people in our local community we wouldn’t be able to provide the specialist care that we offer free of charge.

"Thank you to everyone who helped to make this event so successful and here’s to the 2020 competition!”