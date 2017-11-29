St Helens family wins new boiler

A St Helens family have won a brand new boiler fully installed after winning a Facebook competition.

Karen Preston is overwhelmed to have won a Worcester Bosch Greenstar Combi boiler competition by national boiler installation company Help-Link.

The lucky winner was presented with her fantastic prize worth over £2,800 this week, and is now looking forward to a warm winter ahead for her family.

Karen, who lives with her husband in St Helens, was desperate to replace her old and unreliable boiler but was worried about how they would afford it this year.

Thanking Help-Link for the opportunity to win a new Worcester Bosch energy efficient boiler complete with installation, Karen said: “I would just like to say a big thank you to Help-Link for my new boiler. I could not believe it when I got my email saying I had won. I really needed a new boiler. Thank you yet again, it was done very quick and Farrah was fantastic with all the help she gave us.”

Richard Cotton, sales director of Help-Link, thanked everyone who entered the popular competition.

Congratulating Karen on winning the new boiler, Richard added: “We were really delighted with the response to the competition on our Facebook page. We’re keen to keep homeowners informed about how to heat their home in the most cost and energy efficient way and Facebook is just one way in which we do that.

“We would like to wish the Preston family every happiness and enjoyment throughout winter and beyond with a new, reliable Worcester Bosch boiler now fitted in their home.”

Paul Soper, Director of Sales for Worcester Bosch, also congratulated the competition winner and wished the Preston family all the best for the future, adding:

“I’m delighted that Karen and her family have won a new Worcester Bosch boiler and we look forward to many more customers in the North West enjoying the benefits of a 5-star rated energy efficient boiler.”

Help-Link UK Ltd, part of The Homeserve Group Plc, are an award-winning installer of home boiler and central heating systems with a national network of Gas Safe registered engineers. Regularly running competitions on their Facebook page, Help-Link UK have previously awarded followers with prizes such as a Netatmo Smart Home Package worth over £600.

Worcester Bosch are the market leading manufacturer of gas condensing boilers in the UK, having received the Which? Best Buy award for their Greenstar range of boilers 7 years in a row and a 5-star rating from both engineers and customers.

Help-Link install the full range of Worcester Bosch boilers.

To get a quote online visit https://www.help-link.co.uk/