St Helens dog owners get the green light for Crufts

Dog owners in St Helens are bidding for the ultimate pooch prize after entering their four legged friends into the 128th edition of Crufts.



Seven canines from St Helens have successfully been entered as competitors for a whole host of prestigious feats at what is regarded as the world's greatest dog show.

More than 20,000 dogs and 160,000 humans will head to the NEC in Birmingham for a long weekend of celebrating dogs of all shapes and sizes.

Pedigree hounds from all over the globe will compete across four days to be awarded the coveted Best in Show prize; the UK’s top crossbreeds will vie for the judges' attention to be named Scruffts Family Crossbreed Dog of the Year; the crowds will find out which four legged hero has been voted the winner of the Friends for Life competition, and dogs from around the world will battle it out in agility, flyball and obedience competitions.

As well as enjoying watching the many different events and competitions at the show, visitors can also browse hundreds of stalls selling everything from pet portraits to the latest must have doggy accessories, and there will be plenty of tasty treats available for the visiting animals.

Weekday tickets for adults cost £15 in advance and £18 on the door, which changes to £17 in advance and £20 on the door for weekend access. Best in Show tickets start from £19, and children under eight-years-old get free entry.

You can book tickets online at www.crufts.org.uk or by calling Ticket Factory on 0844 444 9944.