St Helens dog owner prosecuted for control order breach

A St Helens dog owner who was ordered to permanently muzzle his dog in public almost seven years ago has been prosecuted for breaching a control order.



Stanley Winstanley of Hewitt Avenue, St Helens, pleaded guilty at Liverpool, Knowsley and St Helens Magistrates’ Court after he was observed by a Dog Welfare and Enforcement Officer walking his cross-breed dog along Knowlsey Road, St Helens without a muzzle in September last year.



The court heard that this was the third occasion Winstanley had been in breach of the order which was first imposed by the courts in June 2011 following a previous successful prosecution by St Helens Council.



Winstanley was hit with a fine of £75 with costs of £100, together with a £30 victim surcharge.



St Helens Council’s Principal Environmental Health Officer Mike Petersen said: “Control orders like this are issued for a good reason, and that’s to protect the public and also their pet animals from dogs that have a proven history of aggression.



"I hope this case sends out a message to other dog owners to take responsibility for their pets because we will not hesitate to challenge those whose dogs cause fear in our communities.”



