St Helens deli launches 'Nobody should be hungry' Christmas campaign

The Deli Group, founders of and driving force behind St Helens and Newton food destinations Dentons Deli and Newton Deli, have launched their Christmas campaign ‘Nobody Should Be Hungry’, offering free Christmas dinners to those in need across the local area.



Local catering entrepreneurs Marc Faulkner and Viv Gelling have committed to ensuring that local people across St Helens and Newton-le-Willows benefit from at least one hot, filling and nutritious meal this Christmas.

Working with local suppliers and supported by a committed team of hardworking staff, the team will endeavour to prepare, cook and deliver as many meals as are needed on Monday, December 23, with deliveries taking place between 4pm and 8pm. The option to collect meals from the Newton Deli branch at 311 Wargrave Road will also be available.

A dedicated online booking page has been set up at http://www.nobodyshouldbehungry.co.uk allowing those in need, or their friends or relatives, to book as many meals as are needed, and to select either adult or child portion sizes as appropriate.

The number of bookings has been limited, with a waiting list in place for those who may miss the initial allocation, and the team will continue to work with suppliers to increase availability until hopefully nobody will have to go without.

Marc Faulkner, Director of The Deli Group, said “ Less than two years into our journey, we have successfully expanded our business by opening a second branch in Newton-le-Willows in February of this year.

"Now we’d like to give something back to the community which has supported us."

Following the launch of the campaign and based on the level of interest from volunteers and supporters, they have also launched a GoFundMe campaign with an aim to offering even more meals than they could fund themselves.

Full details can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/f/nobody-should-be-hungry-the-deli-group

The Deli Group have operated Dentons Deli at 125b Greenfield Road, St Helens since February 2018, and have built a highly popular, successful business offering sandwiches, breakfasts, hot daily specials and local deli produce, alongside a booming Sunday Lunch delivery service, which has taken the town by storm. The Newton Deli branch opened in February 2019, more than doubling capacity and allowing the business to take on 5 additional staff, roles which have all been filled by local people.