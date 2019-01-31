St Helens deli group to open second shop

A popular St Helens deli has committed its future to the borough by opening a second branch.

Despite economic pressures and uncertainty, The Deli Group (the founders of and driving force behind St Helens food destination Dentons Deli) has announced that it has agreed terms to take over the vacant, former popular bakers and sandwich shop at 311 Wargrave Road, with the new branch opening on February 18.

The current sandwich shop in Wargrave that will become The Deli Group's second premises

Marc Faulkner and Viv Gelling have made a substantial investment to create at least five new jobs, all filled by local residents.

The new branch, located in the Wargrave area of Newton-Le-Willows which has seen significant development in recent years to create a vibrant mix of local, independent businesses and high quality residential housing, will replicate the successful model employed at Dentons Deli, St Helens, and will offer a range of high quality, great value hot and cold food options – taking the humble sandwich or basic breakfast and creating something unparalleled, alongside a locally stocked deli produce counter.

Marc Faulkner, Director of The Deli Group, said “Only 12 months into our journey, we’ve listened to what our customers are looking for and are delighted to bring our new and expanded range to the people of Newton. High quality, locally sourced produce delivered where possible in an economically and ecologically sustainable way, with a twist of our creative flair”.

The Deli Group have operated Dentons Deli at 125b Greenfield Road, St Helens, for 12 months, and have built a highly popular, successful business offering sandwiches, breakfasts, hot daily specials and local deli produce, alongside a booming Sunday Lunch delivery service, which has taken the town by storm.