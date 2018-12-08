St Helens crash victim named

Police have named the victim of a fatal collision on the East Lancs as 70-year-old Sheila Barrett.

At around 5.40pm on Thursday, December 6, officers received reports of a collision involving a blue Vauxhall Agila car and a white VW Tiguan car on the Liverpool-bound carriageway of the A580 East Lancashire Road at its junction with Catchdale Moss Lane.



Emergency services attended and Ms Barrett, a passenger in the Vauxhall Agila, was taken to hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the car and two other passengers were also taken to hospital - one woman's condition is described as serious but not life-threatening and two others were treated for minor injuries.

The driver of the VW Tiguan was also treated in hospital for minor injuries.



Sheila Barrett's family have been informed.



Specialist officers are working to establish the full circumstances and anyone with information is asked to come forward.



Roads Policing Sergeant Bryan Watts said: "We are keen to hear from any witnesses to this incident and welcome any information, including home CCTV or dashcam footage, which may assist our enquires."

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact @MerPolCC, 101 quoting incident reference 18400057768 , or the Roads Policing Unit on 0151 777 5747.