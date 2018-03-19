St Helens couple inspired by daughter raise money for good cause

A charity supporting children with liver disease has been given a financial boost by a couple from St Helens.

Teighan Rae Whitfield, who was born in September, was just six weeks old when she was diagnosed with a rare and life-threatening liver condition named biliary atresia.

Baby Teighan

Her parents Danielle and Scott were shocked by the diagnosis, but received support from the Children's Liver Disease Foundation (CLDF).

They have now raised £1,200 for the charity by holding a family fun day.

Danielle, who has three other children, said: "Our world was turned upside down.

"We had never heard of this condition and after firstly being admitted to our local hospital, suddenly me and my husband Scott had to travel with Teighan to Leeds General Infirmary for more tests and within three days, she had to have urgent major surgery.

"It was an anxious and heartbreaking time for the whole family, especially the other children who had to stay with grandparents while we were away for two weeks - they were so worried about their baby sister.

“From the start, however, we received plenty of information from CLDF, who are also there with emotional support whenever we need it. And although Teighan is doing really well at the minute, there is no cure for childhood liver disease and I know that CLDF will continue to be there for us as a family.

"I wanted to give something back, so when we saw that Big Yellow Friday - their annual fundraising day - was taking place in March, we thought it was a great opportunity to join in with a family fun day.”

Helped by family and friends, Danielle, Scott and their children put on the event at CETRA Community Centre in Haydock and received great support from the community.

Danielle said: “We had a variety of stalls, with plenty of food and drink, games and tombolas, even a visit from a couple of Minions in keeping with the big and yellow theme.

“And we are just delighted to have raised so much money for a cause which means so much to us."

Alison Taylor, chief executive of CLDF, said: “CLDF is the only UK charity dedicated to fighting all childhood liver diseases, by providing information and emotional support, funds for research and a voice for all those affected.

"In order to do this however, we rely almost entirely on voluntary donations so we are delighted that Danielle and her family have joined in with Big Yellow Friday in such a fantastic way.

"This is a tremendous result and the funds they have raised will enable us to continue making a difference to children like Teighan around the UK.”