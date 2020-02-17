St Helens Council to host employment support event for Ena Shaw staff

St Helens Council will host an advice and support event this week for staff affected by the closure of Ena Shaw.



The event will be held in St Helens Town Hall Assembly Room on Thursday, February 20 between 2pm-3:30pm where a wide-range of services, including Ways to Work, St Helens Chamber, Jobcentre Plus and Citizens Advice St Helens, will be on hand to answer any questions and provide advice and support - as well as access to employment and training opportunities.



St Helens Council’s Cabinet Member for Economic Regeneration and Housing, Councillor Richard McCauley said: “The loss of such a historic family run independent business is still hard to take, but we said at the time that we would be there to support the hard-working staff who we’re determined to help back into employment.”



Anyone wishing to attend this event is asked to arrive at the town hall at 1:30pm.