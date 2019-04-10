St Helens Council reveals funeral plans for former employee

St Helens Council has announced the funeral arrangements of a resident and former employee who passed away last month.



Donald Bryan passed away on 12 March at Treetops Residential Home in Rainhill at the age of 83. Prior to moving to Treetops he lived in Ecclesfield Road, Eccleston - and during his working days worked for St Helens Council in the finance department for a number of years.



For anyone who knew Donald and would like to pay their respects, his funeral will take place at St Helens Crematorium on Tuesday 23 April at 3:00pm.

