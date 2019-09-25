St Helens council official confident Ofsted inspectors will see improvements in children's services

Ofsted inspectorsare currently in St Helens on a two-week inspection of the borough’s children’s services.



The Local Democracy Reporting Service reported last week that St Helens Council had been notified of the inspection, which will review all aspects of children’s social care services

Officers spent last week providing requested information to inspectors prior to them coming on-site.

The inspection comes more than a year after Ofsted delivered a damning verdict of children’s services in St Helens following a focused inspection in July 2018.

Subsequently, the watchdog issued three out of a possible four priority actions and ordered a comprehensive action plan be developed and implemented.

A Children’s Improvement Board (CIB) with an independent chairman was established to oversee and scrutinise the adoption of the action plan.

On Monday, Professor Sarah O’Brien, the council’s strategic director for people’s services and clinical accountable officer for St Helens CCG, assured councillors there has been improvements to children’s services over the last 12 months but warned there is still much more work to do.

Coun Andy Bowden, Labour councillor and former cabinet member for children, families and young people, asked whether the council and partner agencies, including schools, are now believing and acting “more appropriately” on what children say.

In response, prof O’Brien said: “We’re definitely more confident all that is improving.

“We are on a journey. The focused inspection last July was really quite damning so turning that around to get to ‘Good’, ‘Outstanding’ is a three, four-year journey.

“And we’re just on the start of that journey. But yes, I’m more confident now.”

Prof O’Brien said the council has held six multi-partnership early help workshops, which have all been well attended by partners.

One of the events was held at Saints’ Totally Wicked Stadium.

“We’ve filled that big room with professionals from across all elements of the partnership,” prof O’Brien said.

“I think that shows a level of commitment in St Helens across the partnership to put children right at the centre.

“So, I’m absolutely more confident – but there is more to do.”

Following the 2018 inspection, Ofsted said there were “entrenched cultural, management and social work practices” were negatively impacting on children’s outcomes.

One of the big improvements over the last 12 months, prof O’Brien said, has been the introduction of practice standards.

The practice standards are available to all practitioners and set out the minimum that is needed to be undertaken.

Prof O’Brien said the practice standards are “very robust and comprehensive” and have embedded over the last year.

One of these standards is about ensuring the services effectively captures the voice of the child, which is about making sure the child’s views and needs are documented.

The CCG chief said the voice of the child “key part” of the improvement plan and is “definitely” improving in terms of social work practice and direct work with children.

“The voice of the child does absolutely need to be embedded,” prof O’Brien said.

“It is a key part of the improvement plan. I think we can already show improvements in voice of the child in social work practice through our audits.

“I’m not saying it’s all yet as good as I want it to be but there has definitely been an improvement in terms of how the voice of the child is coming through in our practice.

“I’m going to be saying that to the Ofsted inspectors when I meet with them today that I think they will see that.”

Prof O’Brien said the practice standards are an “ongoing” piece of work that will take time to fully implement.

She said a “very experienced” principal social worker took up post last week and will be tasked with driving up standard in social work practice.

Liberal Democrat councillor Teresa Sims told the panel she was “convinced” that staff are on-board with the changes following a meeting with staff last week.

Coun Sims said: “All the jigsaw pieces are coming together now.

“We had to make sure staff were with us and staff have ownership of this agenda as well.

“From my viewpoint, I was convinced that staff yes are with us now and they desperately want it all to come to fruition.”

Prof O’Brien revealed the Local Government Association is expected to carry out a children’s peer review in the New Year, following on from a review it carried out in October 2018.

She said: “The (Ofsted) inspection itself in the next couple of weeks is going to give us an idea of whether the things we’ve done over the last year are enough or on the right steps.

“But I think after Christmas we will also have another (LGA) children’s peer review as well just to see where we’re going.”

