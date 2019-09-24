St Helens community heroes praised for collecting more than 300 bags of rubbish

An army of litter pickers have come in for high praise for helping to improve the cleanliness of the borough’s streets over the summer.


As part of ‘Love Your Street’ - a new government-funded initiative - 300 local businesses, 270 young people involved in the National Citizen Service programme - and a number of St Helens councillors rolled up their sleeves and got stuck into a series of clean-up operations around St Helens and Earlestown town centres.

This resulted in 329 bags of litter being collected and a positive response from businesses, with many committing to discuss opportunities to improve St Helens and Earlestown town centres – while more than 30 said they would take part in future coordinated community clean-ups.

Justin Dalrymple from Groundwork CLM, the charitable trust that led the litter picks, said: “The whole idea is to show everybody in our town centres that it’s about more than just litter picking. It is fun, you can have a nice time outdoors and make new friends – but most importantly it makes a huge difference to the local area, which is very important.”

Councillor Lynn Clarke, St Helens Council’s Cabinet Member for Environmental Services – who was among those to take part in the project – added: “We’ve had really positive comments from residents who have seen us along the way, giving us support and thanking us for what we’re doing.

“Taking part in a community litter pick is really rewarding and worthwhile, and something we as a council will always seek to promote and get involved in.”

For more information visit: www.loveyourstreet.org.uk