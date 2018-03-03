St Helens College’s logistics scholarship

A new logistics scholarship has been launched at St Helens College.

The Northern Logistics Academy working in collaboration with Network Space, the commercial real estate development and investment group, have established a new logistics scholarship fund following a £5,000 donation from Network Space to support those interested in a career in the industry to undertake training or a qualification.

The new scholarship fund will provide some financial support towards tuition fees for courses including Fork Lift Truck Driving, level 1 and level 2 Certificate in Warehousing and Transport and CIPS level 3 Advanced Certificate in Procurement and Supply Operations qualifications.

Ian Rippin, Group Commercial Director at the College said: “We are incredibly grateful to Network Space for their donation to establish a scholarship. It presents an exciting opportunity for those new to, or currently working in logistics but with no training or qualifications to gain a recognised qualification. The launch of the scholarship will help us in addressing the skills shortage currently facing the logistics industry.”

Richard Ainscough, Group Managing Director of Network Space said: “The Northern Logistics Academy is a fantastic facility which will prove to be a real asset, not only for our home town of St Helens but for the wider Northern regions. Network Space is committed to providing the North of England with the highest quality industrial buildings and warehouses; it makes sense for us to support the Northern Logistics Academy so that it can train logistics professionals to complement them.”

The Northern Logistics Academy is a logistics and transport training specialist, based in the Northwest England, delivering sector specific training and qualifications.

In late 2015, St Helens College and Knowsley Community College successfully gained approval from Liverpool City Region’s Growth Deal fund on a collaborative £3 million bid to develop a specialist training academy.

It forms part of Liverpool City Region’s pledge to invest over £40 million in a range of projects designed to meet employer needs, helping bridge skills shortages and develop the workforce of tomorrow.

Scholarship funding is limited and will be allocated on a first come first served basis and will cover up to 50 per cent of the tuition fee. However, dependent on the course and an applicant’s circumstances, government funding may entitle applicants to 100 per cent tuition fee support. Find out more, including eligibility criteria at www.sthelens.ac.uk

Network Space is a commercial real estate developer, investor and manager specialising in the industrial, warehouse and logistics sector with land and property interests across the North of England. With a £200m five-year development pipeline, it is committed to providing the North of England with the highest quality industrial and warehouse space.