St Helens College named best in city region

St Helens College has been named by the Department for Education National Achievement Rate Tables as the second best general further education College in the region for overall pass rate across all vocational qualifications for 16-18 year olds.

St Helens College’s vocational courses equip students with the essential skills and qualifications required to progress on to university or into full-time employment.

This achievement highlights the exceptional performance students make upon completion of their vocational course at St Helens College.

College principal Anne Pryer said, “This is an outstanding achievement for both our students and staff, who have worked incredibly hard to meet high academic standards and expectations for success.

“Their unrelenting hard work and commitment is inspirational and further strengthens our growing record of achievements.”

This latest result follows recent success after being placed as the best General Further Education College in Merseyside for A level progress, reflecting the impressive progress students make after completing their GCSEs at high school through to the end of their A level studies at St Helens College’s A Level Academy.