St Helens College alumnus becomes fine dining apprentice

A St Helens College alumnus is celebrating after securing a role at a fine dining restaurant.



Kyle McCasserey became Commis Chef at Chef Patron, Paul Askew’s exclusive fine dining restaurant, The Art School.

Kyle in the kitchen

After completing his GCSEs at Hope Academy, Kyle joined St Helens College, where he was able to progress from the level 1 Diploma in Professional Cookery through to the level 3 Advanced Diploma.

Speaking about his time at College, Kyle, from Newton-le-Willows, said: “The courses are so unique in the way that they strip you bare; it doesn’t matter what background you have or where you come from, once you step inside the kitchen, you become a Chef and you become part of a family.”

Alongside his studies, Kyle developed his experience in the busy kitchens at St Helens College’s award-winning restaurant, Colours, where he worked 7 days a week preparing menus for dinner service and exclusive events.

Kyle has had the unique opportunity as part of his level 3 course, to work with a number of local organisations and top chefs in the industry including; The Pig Hotel, Knowsley Hall, Anfield Football Club, The Shankly Hotel in Liverpool and renowned Chef, James Golding.

Since beginning his role at The Art School, Kyle has settled in quickly, embracing the energetic atmosphere in the kitchens. He plays a pivotal role in the larder section in the main kitchen, cooking and plating up amuse-bouches, canapés and the first three courses of the prix fixe menu, menu excellence and tasting menu.

Speaking about his role at The Art School, Kyle said: “I use each day as an opportunity to learn something new and to be better than the day before and I’m in the perfect place to do so. I am working under great mentors and a part of a hard-working team. Working so hard throughout College is all paying off now.”